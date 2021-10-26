Garth Brooks Adds Show, Reveals New Opening Night for Nashville Residency

Garth Brooks will play the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium in November.

Garth Brooks’ budding Nashville residency has a new opening night – in a different venue.

After more than 22,000 waiting fans could not secure tickets to Brooks’ two-night stand at Ryman Auditorium last week, Brooks added a third night to his Nashville play on Monday. His three-day Music City run now includes his new Nov. 18 concert at the Grand Ole Opry House – Garth, the Opry House and You – and his sold-out Ryman Auditorium shows on Nov. 19 – 20. Each show begins at 7 p.m.

“The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family; they helped us out by giving us a new opening night,” Brooks said in a statement. “I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these very iconic venues.”

Limited tickets will be available at each venue to ensure the best experience for concert-goers.

Each night promises an intimate performance from the top-selling solo artist of all time, including the stories behind his biggest hits.

Tickets for Brooks’ Nov. 18 show at the Opry House will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $250 all-inclusive, and there is a four-ticket limit per purchase.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Brooks’ shows will require attendees to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days from final vaccination shot) with a photo ID or proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event along with photo ID.

Nonvaccinated ticket holders who enter with negative tests must also wear properly fitting facemasks for the duration of the concert.