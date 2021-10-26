Imagine a song so popular that, as a No. 1 hit, it equals the number of combined weeks that Patsy Cline’s “I Fall To Pieces,” Faron Young’s “Hello Walls,” Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John,” and George Jones’ “Tender Years” topped the Billboard Country charts. In retrospect, that seems incredibly difficult. However, from 1961 into 1962, Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk On By” achieved being the genre’s No. 1 hit for 19 total weeks. Overall, the song spent 37 weeks on the country charts, crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and peaked in the Top 5. Thus, Billboard Magazine’s 1994-released 100th anniversary issue listed it as “the biggest country music record in history.”
CMT REWIND: Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk On By” Achieves 19 Weeks On Top Of The Country Charts
Alongside Loretta Lynn, Marty Robbins, and Faron Young, and more, Leroy Van Dyke also has an impressive '60s era country hit
Embedded from www.youtube.com.