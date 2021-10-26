CMT REWIND: Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk On By” Achieves 19 Weeks On Top Of The Country Charts

</noscript> </div>

The five years that elapsed between hits saw Van Dyke stay busy and relevant as a star on the emerging medium of television. He signed with Mercury Records in 1960 after the Ozark Jubilee stopped being broadcast on ABC. Then, a well-written cheating song that tells the story of a two-timing man who frequently says goodbye to a past lover he continually keeps seeing (by Kendall Hayes and Gary Walker) produced by Shelby Singleton (famed for Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA” seven years later) — that Van Dyke recalled in a 2020 interview “was a good record when we walked out of the studio that night” — changed his career, forever.

“Walk On By” took two months to hit the top of the charts because it was initially released as the B-side to another ballad, “My World Is Caving In.” However, Van Dyke thought the song significant enough to have charted at the top much sooner — especially given, as well, that he’d just had a very successful run as both a TV and radio star.

“It was a slow starter because Mercury Records’ promotion department didn’t think it was a hit,” Van Dyke notes in the previously mentioned interview. “They were pushing the wrong side, and finally we got them turned around and on the right side.”

The tune itself is a fascinating study of the era in which it topped the country charts. It combines elements of that era’s radio show and barnstorming country act-favored western swing, with the same type of backing vocals used by country-to-rock superstar-on-the-rise Elvis Presley. There’s enough of a funky beat for jitterbug-style bopping, with enough of the remnants of traditional country’s style to not offend traditionalist sensibilities.

Regarding the moment "Walk On By" reached No. 1, he adds, "I was playing a show at a casino up in South Dakota, and we were up there for two or three days. My phone rang about 7:00 in the morning. Of course you work late at a casino, and I thought, 'Who's calling me at 7:00 in the morning?' It was my wife calling, and I thought, 'Well, it must be important or else she wouldn't be calling me,'" he jokes. Continuing, he remembers, "She said, 'Guess who has the No. 1 classic country record in the world?' I said, 'I don't know. I have no clue.' She said, 'Walk On By.'" As previously mentioned, the song's chart-topping success in an era defined by numerous eventual timeless country superstars initially puzzled Van Dyke, too. "I wondered how in the world this could be. I'm in competition with people like Ray Price and Marty Robbins and Faron Young and all of those guys," he says. However, over the next half-century, over 150 artists, including Martina McBride, Conway Twitty, Hank Williams, Jr., and Asleep at the Wheel, have recorded "Walk On By." As well, nearing a century in age, Van Dyke still tours as both a singer and, yes, as an auctioneer. Regarding his ability to achieve acclaim that allowed him to achieve success akin to country icons and remain a legend, Van Dyke notes the following in a 2015 Country Radio Seminar interview: "Instinctively, I knew country music was a difficult business to get in and stay in, but the songs have come to me, and I've sang them. [Because of that], I've had success that's been great for me." Marcus K. Dowling




