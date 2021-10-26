Between tour dates, hit songs and planning his Las Vegas residency, Luke Bryan made time to help a stranded mother and her children.

Watch Luke Bryan Change a Tire and Impersonate Elvis – But Not at the Same Time

Luke Bryan traded his microphone for a wrench recently when he pulled over to help a stranded mother get her car back on the road in rural Tennessee.

Courtney Potts posted a video to her TikTok account of Bryan laying on the ground under her car.

“When my tire blew in small town Tennessee, who stopped to help?” she wrote. “LUKE BRYAN. He deserves all the praise. I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies!”

"I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies!"

His impromptu stop as the Good Samaritan auto mechanic is a long way from the set of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he joined Katy Perry Monday to talk about their upcoming Las Vegas residencies – and Elvis Presley.

“I don’t know if we’ll have lions, tigers and bears coming out, just music,” Bryan said.

While Perry has been planning her highly theatric show to the last detail for a year, Bryan has taken a more laidback approach. Perry said she wanted to come up with a name for her show that encapsulates joy, fun and family.

“I’ll call it ‘Play,’” Perry said. “And (Luke) said, ‘Well, what would encapsulate mine? I guess I could call it Try Not to Puke with Luke. Vegas, everyone!”

“The beauty of it is people probably won’t even remember our shows,” Bryan added. “They’ll have to buy another ticket. Repeat customers; it’s the best policy.”

Bryan got excited about the prospect of covering Elvis Presley during his Las Vegas residency. The “American Idol” judge said that Presley’s live album from the Las Vegas Hilton was one of his most beloved albums when he was a child. When Perry asked him to do his Elvis Presley impression, Bryan curled his lip, dropped his voice and crooned “The Wonder of You.”

The performance was complete with seat dancing and finger snaps.

“I’ve got to do that,” Bryan said.

“Pay homage to Elvis, but not too much,” Perry quipped.

“Not too much,” Bryan said. “Just the singing, not the other stuff.”

Bryan, who will host the 55th CMA Awards on Nov. 10, will launch his residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in February. For more information, visit www.lukebryan.com.