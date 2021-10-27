Dierks Bentley Pairs With HARDY And BRELAND For New Video For “Beers On Me”

</noscript> </div>

“Locals on tap, and bottles on ice, living on feel-good standard time / my card’s on the bar, you’ve got nowhere to be / if you don’t come through, buddy that’s on you / cause the beer’s on me…”

Dierks Bentley’s summer tour extends into fall and the song you’re most likely to hear at his concert’s peak throughout most of Canada and America’s Northwest is the hook-driven and catchy drinking anthem “Beers On Me,” quoted above. The summer sorrows-drowning favorite now has an official video that’s paired with the announcement of a fall continuation of his successful “Beers On Me” tour.

“People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” says Bentley in a press release. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

As for the video, Bentley joins collaborators HARDY and BRELAND in delivering some sudsy goodness to friends and fans straight from the truck on a sun-kissed afternoon. “Bentley, HARDY, and BRELAND ambushed unsuspecting bystanders across Nashville with free beer and plenty of high fives and selfies,” notes the previously mentioned statement.

Regarding his forthcoming tour dates, Bentley will be on the road for 21 days with openers Jordan Davis, Tenille Arts, and Lainey Wilson. Tickets for the tour go on sale on November 5 at this link.

2022 BEERS ON ME TOUR DATES:

01/06/2022 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens*

01/08/2022 Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre*

01/09/2022 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

01/13/2022 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

01/14/2022 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

01/15/2022 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*

01/19/2022 Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre*

01/20/2022 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

01/21/2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

01/28/2022 Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place*

01/29/2022 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

02/04/2022 Missoula, MT – Adams Center**

02/05/2022 Billings, MT – MetraPark**

02/10/2022 Yakima, WA – SunDome**

02/11/2022 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena**

02/12/2022 Tacoma, WA – TacomaDome**

02/24/2022 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena**-

02/25/2022 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**

03/03/2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**

03/04/2022 Bloomington, IN – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall**

03/05/2022 Toledo OH – Huntington Center**-

*with Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts

**with Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson