Darius Rucker Surprises Visitors At Madame Tussaud’s With A “Frightening” Halloween Appearance

Country superstar Darius Rucker has been quite busy — as per usual — of late. He’s partnered on singles with everyone from Nelly to Lady A to Keb Mo, plus also via Madame Tussaud’s Nashville location of their iconic wax museum franchise, he’s provided some hilarious Halloween season frights to fans visiting the museum’s Grand Ole Opry exhibition.

“Y’all know I love a good prank! To get into the #Halloween spirit, I stopped by @madametussaudsusa to say “boo” to a few new friends, 😉” said the “Beers and Sunshine” vocalist. “We’re so happy you stopped by and “spooked” our guests 😜,” replied Madame Tussaud’s account to Rucker’s video.

Regarding the artist with 10 No. 1 country hits in just over a decade recording in the genre, he’s been quite active of late on social media. Recently, via TikTok, a user named Joe Bryson posted a clip saying, “waking up and remembering (Darius) Rucker paid off my bar tab last night.” Then, there’s a brief video in the clip of the two of them together in the bar. Bryson tagged the country star and added, “I owe you $48.” Rucker responded to Bryson’s TikTok by smiling and exclaiming, “oh, I remember this guy!” Rucker then laughed and added, regarding the tab, “It was big!”

If wanting to see Rucker in a scenario where he’s not scaring you in a wax museum or paying your bar tab, he has a few dates scheduled in both America and Europe through April 2022. For ticket information for any of those dates, click here.