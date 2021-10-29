Miranda Lambert Inducted Into The National Cowgirl Hall Of Fame

Upon her recent induction into Fort Worth, Texas’ National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, the “If I Was A Cowboy” vocalist made an intriguing revelation that was followed by a powerful statement: “I just learned to ride [a horse] at 30 years old, and I’m still working on it, you know. But I think when reading all about it and realizing what this museum means, and this Hall of Fame embodies is, there’s cowgirls of all kinds. And it’s really about grit, determination, drive,” she said.

Via its website, the 46-year-old museum advertises itself as “the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring women of the West, and from around the world who have displayed extraordinary courage and pioneer spirit in their trailblazing effort. To wit, East Texas native Lambert meets the museum’s standards for Hall of Fame via her 35 Academy of Country Music Awards, three Grammy Awards, six American Country Music Awards, 11 Country Music Television Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards induction. Aside from Lambert, the 2021 class included world champion breakaway steer roper Lari Dee Guy, visual artist Pop Chalee, cowboy hat designer Lavanna “Shorty” Koger, and Olympic medalist equestrian Kathryn Kusner.

Lambert's one of 250 women inducted into the Hall of Fame, and she's looking to use the honor to springboard the next two decades of her career. "I feel like maybe this next phase musically for me and generally in life is using a little bit more of that cowgirl mentality of chasing things harder," she notes. "So I feel like this sets me up for a whole new, for the next decade. I don't even know what that's gonna bring but I'm excited about it." Marcus K. Dowling




