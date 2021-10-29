Dan + Shay Tease New Christmas Music

The duo tease new music by mentioning that Christmas is only two months away

If Brett Young and the Pistol Annies aren’t enough to whet your holiday tune whistle, maybe record-breaking streaming country stars Dan + Shay getting into the mix could solve that problem. Yes, the “10,000 Hours” vocalists have teased that they — within a week — could have some jingle songs in the offing.

Via Dan + Shay’s social media, the duo posted “60 days until Christmas.” In regards, Dan Smyers commented: “and 8 days ’til something fun 🎄😇.” Fans responded excitedly, noting, “I SWEAR THERE BETTER BE A CHRISTMAS SONG AND OR ALBUM,” and “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited 🤩🎄.” Dan + Shay are not new to the holiday song industry, though. 2020 saw them release the track, “Take Me Home For Christmas” , which included a video that featured Shay Mooney’s 4-year-old son, Asher.

News of their potential holiday release couples with recent highlights including their just-released album Good Things becoming the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release. “Three years ago, Dan + Shay made history with ’Tequila’ – and have continued on a meteoric rise ever since,” said Warner Music Nashville Chairman & CEO John Esposito via a press release. “This extraordinary accomplishment is yet another testament to their unparalleled talent and work ethic!”

Currently, Dan + Shay are on the road with their The (Arena) Tour, fulfilling canceled 2020 dates and new 2021 bookings. The 30-stop tour includes a date at Madison Square Garden. In regards to being back on the road, Shay Mooney added, “You have to take it day by day. I just think as a general rule of thumb, none of us are promised tomorrow to begin with.”