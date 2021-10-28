Luke Combs Buys An Entire FFA Chapter Tickets To The Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs springs for tickets to send an entire FAA chapter to see him perform at the Gran Ole Opry.

Luke Combs is noted as a fan of observing social media and just generally being perceptive to making his fans’ very immediate dreams come true. From teachers needing school supplies to inviting fans onstage , he has a history of being eager to aid his passionate supporters.

@lukecombs I have my Willows CA FFA Chapter here in Nashville tonight and they are DYING to see you at the Grand Ole Oprey! We tried to get tickets but our kids can’t afford it😭 I so wish I could give them this gift because they idolize you!! — Hana Lani Hanson (@hanalani12) October 26, 2021

“I have my Willows CA FFA Chapter here in Nashville tonight, and they are DYING to see you at the Grand Ole Oprey! We tried to get tickets, but our kids can’t afford it. I so wish I could give them this gift because they idolize you,” tweeted one of Combs’ social media followers upon noting that the “Forever After All” vocalist was performing at the venue on Oct. 26 but not being able to have her students see their favorite country artist perform live.

Not only did @lukecombs get them an exclusive Opry viewing experience…he also surprised them backstage! Hope y’all enjoyed the show! https://t.co/b2wDN3OcGY pic.twitter.com/Q516GuiIaD — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 27, 2021

To the teacher’s surprise, Combs saw the tweet. He then purchased them all tickets for his performance and gave them a tour of the Opry, plus spent some extra time with them, too.

When not surprising his fans with the opportunity to see him live, Combs is preparing to join Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, and Kane Brown as headlining performers at the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. At the event, he’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year for ’Forever After All,’ and again for Male Vocalist of the Year.