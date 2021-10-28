It’s Brad Paisley’s 49th Birthday – Celebrate with His Top 5 Pranks

Brad Paisley is 49 years old today. In commemoration of his near five decades of life, here are CMT’s Top 5 favorite pranks involving country music’s favorite jokester.

Brad Paisley has been a prank master since he was 5 years old.

It was New Year’s Eve, and he convinced his beloved grandfather to let him stay up to watch the ball drop by making the old man believe Paisley’s mother was an alcoholic.

Paisley’s mother doesn’t drink.

Paisley and his grandfather were waiting by the door with their arms crossed when his parents got home. The singer, imitating his mother’s irritated voice, remembers she said: “Why are you up?”

