CMT’s Campfire Sessions returns with Lauren Alaina, more

CMT Digital’s original series “CMT Campfire Sessions” returns for its second season tonight with Lauren Alaina perched atop Monteagle Mountain in Tennessee. Alaina, her guitar player and a drummer, set up around a campfire and strike a familiar, relaxed tone for the night as she sings stripped-down versions of beloved songs from her new album “Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World.”

Alaina takes time to share the stories behind her songs and vocally soars through “Good Ole Boy,” “It Was Me,” and her current single, “Getting Over Him.”



Other artists set to appear on "CMT Campfire Sessions" include Brittney Spencer, Gary Allan, Maddie & Tae, and Riley Green, who will each share acoustic, feel-good performances under the stars. In each episode, the singers will swap songs and stories during the intimate, reimagined campfire sing-along. In addition, there will be a holiday-themed compilation episode, where select artists from this season share their favorite Christmas songs. New episodes of CMT "Campfire Sessions" will premiere each Thursday via CMT's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.




