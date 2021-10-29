Walker Hayes’ Kids Keep Him Humble Following “Fancy Like” AMA Nomination

See the full list of country nominees at the American Music Awards, including Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Kane Brown and Gabby Barrett

Walker Hayes’ kids see nothing fancy about his American Music Award nomination for “Fancy Like” on Thursday. In fact, when he told them, his sons didn’t even lookup. His daughter Lela, who helps him choreograph his dances, gave him a subdued, “That’s pretty cool.”

“I mean I’m super jacked about being nominated for an AMA but this is what I get at home 😂😂😂😂😂,” Hayes wrote on Instagram.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. Billboard and its data partner MRC Data tracked the measurements from Sept. 25, 2020, to Sept. 23, 2021 to determine the nominees.

The winners are fan-voted, and voting is open now through Nov. 16 on TikTok or Billboard’s website. Winners will be announced on the AMAs, which will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 7 p.m. Nov. 21 on ABC.

Country nominees include –

Favorite male country artist:

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist:

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite country duo or group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album:

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Lee Brice, “Hey World”

Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Favorite country song:

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”