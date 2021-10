The Roundup: New Music From Willie Nelson, Maddie & Tae, Tiera, And More

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features a mix of icons, breakout stars and potential performers to keep an eye on for future success.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

Willie and Lukas Nelson – All Things Must Pass

The latest from Willie Nelson’s latest album of familial covers is a take on George Harrison’s massive post-Beatles, 70s era single, “All Things Must Pass.” There’s something truly profound and generational about the cut. Willie was at his outlaw peak when Harrison was a solo star. In so many ways, the song feels like the most powerful transferrence of a legacy, yet.

Maddie & Tae – Madness

Aside from headlining the 16-city, 2022 “CMT Next Women of Country Presents: All Song No Static Tour” with Callista Clark and Sacha starting in January, Maddie and Tae have also released “Madness,” a new single. In a post on Instagram, the pair of vocalists — and also relative newlyweds — note that “Madness” is “about the people who get you through the rough times … or in our case, the guys who changed our last names.”

Tiera – Gentleman

Tiera highlights her new husband creative director Kamren Kennedy’s “south charm” and continues that “they don’t make ’em like you anymore” in her new single, “Gentleman.” To Hollywood Life, the vocalist adds, “I wrote this song about two years ago and always knew I wanted to release it after my wedding. I’ve never released a song like this before, and I felt like now was the perfect time!”

Shy Carter – The Rest Of Us

Whether for himself or others, Shy Carter is a songwriting superstar of note. His latest track “The Rest Of Us” comes from a just released eight-track EP. “The title track in particular is really important to me,” Carter tells Music Row. “It’s about how some people seem to have their lives in order and everything seems to be going well for them, and then there’s the rest of us.”

Lily Rose – Someone New In Town

When not celebrating her recent engagement, Lily Rose is still getting new tracks from her debut EP, Stronger Than I Am, to more ears and eyes. “Personally, ’Someone New In Town’ is one of my favorites on the entire project. I’ve got a good feeling that the fans are going to love it,” said Rose via a press release. From soul to rock, Rose’s greatest asset as an artist is knowing how to phrase a lyric for its most potent connectivity.