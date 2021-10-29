Music

The Roundup: New Music From Willie Nelson, Maddie & Tae, Tiera, And More

Shy Carter and Lily Rose are also featured
by 9m ago

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features a mix of icons, breakout stars and potential performers to keep an eye on for future success.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

