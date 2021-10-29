Music

Sam Williams Updates Holiday Classic “Blue Christmas”

"I loved drawing from some of the original melodies while giving my own fresh version of the song," says the performer
If your ears need a holiday refresh by the likes of Elvis Presley, rising star and country progeny Sam Williams has just released an update on one of “The King’s” most beloved yuletide favorites “Blue Christmas.”

