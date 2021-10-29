Sam Williams Updates Holiday Classic “Blue Christmas”

</noscript> </div>

CMT Listen Up artist Williams notes regarding his haunting take on the track: “’Blue Christmas’ is a classic that’s lonesome and vulnerable, while simultaneously fostering comfort to those of us feeling lonely during the holiday season. I loved drawing from some of the original melodies while giving my own fresh version of the song.”

Williams has had a busy 2021 so far. His recently released album Glasshouse Children includes Dolly Parton duet “Happy All The Time.” The artist told Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen that he “played it eight times over and cried, and…it really changed my life. I’ve been working to have a record that was deserving of [the blessing of a Parton collaboration] since then. And now we’re finally here.” Moreover, regarding the album, he added, “I wanted to honor [my family’s] legacy and carry it on in my own way with truth and integrity.”

Williams has also recently been named an opener on select dates of Brittney Spencer’s “In A Perfect World” Tour. His run kicks off on Dec. 2 at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City and will join Spencer for five stops, wrapping on December 9 in Nashville at The Basement East. Tickets are available now by clicking here.