Brett Young Sees a Onesie in His Future This Halloween

Brett Young says he's at his wife's mercy when it comes to Halloween costumes. "I'll wear whatever she says."

Given the October release of his new Christmas album “Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics,” Brett Young is full of holiday cheer. But before he can rock around the Christmas tree with Darius Rucker, he has to wear the Halloween costumes – which are his wife’s responsibility.

“I’m at her mercy,” Young said. “I’ll wear whatever she says. It’s probably another onesie for me, if I’m guessing.”

But the singer does have his limits.

“I’m opinionated on costumes,” he said. “Within reason, my goal is to make (my wife) happy. But if it makes me uncomfortable, we’re not doing it. It’s like an 80/20.”

Young said his wife planned to coordinate mom and dad’s costumes with their daughters the last he heard. Presley is 2, and Rowan is about 3 months old.

In 2020, the family celebrated with two sets of coordinating costumes. They dressed as Popeye, Olive Oil and Sweet Pea then swapped out for a circus theme.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃,” Young wrote on Instagram in 2020. “Presley said she wanted to dress up twice. Which is your fave? Swee’Pea, or Ring Master?”

Regardless of what they wear, Young expects Halloween to be a bit more challenging this year.

“One feels like one, and two feels like 10, whether it is on the bus or at the house,” he said of his growing family. “It’s exponential.”