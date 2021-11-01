CMT Reveals Two All-Star Christmas Television Specials

Put away the pumpkins and grab the Santa hats; CMT will celebrate the holiday season this year with two new Christmas-themed music specials that will premiere Dec. 8 on the network.

“CMT CHRISTMAS CROSSROADS: BRETT YOUNG & FRIENDS” with special guests Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae will kick off the Christmas spirit at 8p/7c.

“It was incredible, and everybody crushed it,” said Young, whose Christmas album “Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics” is out now. “It’s such an honor and privilege to have my own special. We got there for rehearsals, and my manager said, ’Can you believe you already have your own special?’ I said, ’Already? How many people never get one?’ Just like the people who sang on the record, the people who signed on to come give two days of their time to come be on the special, I just feel really honored that they would come and grace me with their time and their voices and their talent to make my first special as cool as it is.”

“CMT’s A TENNESSEE KIND OF CHRISTMAS” with country icons Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna will follow at 9p/8c.

“We’re excited to ring in the holiday season with our very first Christmas-themed Crossroads along with an all-new music special starring some of country music’s greatest voices,” shared Margaret Comeaux, Vice President of Production, CMT & Executive Producer. “The Christmas cheer begins with hitmaker Brett Young and a variety of special guests both in and out of genre, followed by an incredible lineup of classic country legends in a Tennessee-themed holiday special. It will be a can’t-miss night of music filled with traditions both new and old alongside amazing renditions of our favorite holiday hits.”

Both CMT Christmas specials will have encore showings during CMT’s Christmas week, Dec. 20.- 25. The exact times will be announced in the coming weeks.