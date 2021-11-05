Nearly 300 million streams, including RIAA gold-certified breakup anthem “Giving You Up,” plus a recent debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and Kannapolis, N.C. native Kameron Marlowe is still humbled that he’s able to make songs that reflect his youth, and how he became a fan of music.
“Just like my mother, I’m a’90s and 2000s country fan, but my father listened to ’80s and ’90s rock, punk rock, and stuff like that,” he said during a Friday morning conversation with CMT. He’s hard at work on a forthcoming album, but in the interim, he’s releasing “Steady Heart,” a new single that he eagerly notes is “[his] favorite that he’s ever written.
“She’s a candlelight in all my dark / When we come together, we’re the best of who we are,” sings Marlowe on the song co-written by his frequent collaborators Jessi Alexander and Dan Isbell. In the recording process, Nashville veteran and pop-country icon Dann Huff is also present. He counts songs as diverse as Whitesnake’s 1987 heavy metal classic “Here I Go Again” and Lonestar’s two-decade-old country-crossover anthem “Amazed” amongst his catalog of mega hits. This conversation with Marlowe touches on the creative process behind the rising country star’s latest single, plus how he maintains his creative flow and thoughts about his small and large, short and long-term aspirations.