Garth Brooks Concert Breaks Out During Opry’s 5,000th Saturday Night Broadcast
Opry members Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, John Conlee, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Trisha Yearwood, and Chris Young paid homage to the Opry's roots while celebrating its future.
“We cherish our membership in the Grand Ole Opry,” Larry Gatlin said. “We honor the tradition of country music, and I’m happy for all the young kids coming up. When we came here in 1976, our brand of country was a little bit different. But all of those legends, they opened their arms and embraced us. And I do the same thing for all the young ones coming in.”
Anderson opened the night with Roy Acuff’s “Wabash Cannonball.” Smith’s voice rang pure and potent on Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya.” The Gatlin Brothers nodded at their home state of Texas with Bob Wills’ “San Antonio Rose.” Terri Clark covered Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and Rucker jumped into bluegrass with Bill Monroe’s “Blue Moon of Kentucky.’ Janson dialed up the energy to 11 with Charlie Daniels’ “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” covering many of the fiery fiddle parts on his harmonica.