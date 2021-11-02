Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5” Gave The Women of Country A Bit More Than “A Cup Of Ambition”

</noscript> </div>

By 1981, the idea that country music was primed for a female mega-star was obvious. By 1982, Dolly Parton had shattered the glass ceiling of expectations for female artists in country music, and the genre has positively benefitted. Prior to 1981, performers Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette had achieved nearly three-dozen No. 1 Billboard country songs between 1963-1976, keying off the success that Patsy Cline was beginning to accomplish before her life was tragically cut short in 1963. Also, stars like Lynn Anderson and then young artists like Tanya Tucker were emergent and established themselves. However, Parton’s deft blend of eager ambition, some superstar friends, and a pop rocket of a country anthem allowed her to become country music’s — dare to say, all of pop music’s — biggest mainstream star.

Chet Flippo’s December 1980 Rolling Stone cover story on Parton offers maybe the best encapsulation of the star’s sudden burst out of a pack of iconic female country performers to achieve mega appeal.

“About four years ago, Dolly Parton was a country singer churning out one-nighters on the C & W circuit. Back then, Fifth Avenue was a movie fantasy to her, and [Swedish art sculptor Claes] Oldenburg was just a foreign word. In a few short years, she has turned her career around. Now she is hotly pursued by TV; she has a multimillion-dollar contract to play Las Vegas; and she commanded more than a million to be teamed with Burt Reynolds in her second movie, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, before her first one, Nine to Five, had even been released. If ever somebody figured out the American dream and made it work, it’s Dolly Parton.”