Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

Ask and ye shall receive.
Adele revealed the 15-song tracklist for the deluxe version of her upcoming studio album “30,” and it includes a Chris Stapleton collaboration.
Available Nov. 19, “30” deluxe is exclusive to Target and boasts three bonus tracks: “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and a new version of “Easy on Me” as a duet with Stapleton.
The Target preorder is available now for $11.99.
Adele popped in for Vogue’s popular “73 Questions” in October and namedropped Stapleton as her dream duet partner. She also revealed during the Q&A that pop songs are “all about the hooks,” London is her favorite city to play and there’s no cure for stage freight. She also shared her best piece of advice: “Keep your heart safe and your music dangerous.”
Adele “30” deluxe track list:
1. Strangers By Nature
2. Easy On Me
3. My Little Love
4. Cry Your Heart Out
5. Oh My God
6. Can I Get It
7. I Drink Wine
8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude
9. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is A Game
Bonus Tracks:
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)