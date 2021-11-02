Travis Denning proposed to his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years over the weekend.

Travis Denning is engaged to country music royalty.

Denning proposed to Madison Montgomery, daughter of “I Swear” singer John Michael Montgomery, over the weekend in New York City’s Central Park.

“I knew after three months that you were the one,” Denning wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, I think I knew the moment I met you. I feel like I’ve known you for a thousand years. We’ve been through so much together, and I can’t wait for the rest around the corner. I wrote this song back in May 2019 about this moment. I love you.”

Denning, known for songs “ABBY” and “After a Few,” posted an adorable candid video montage of his fiancée flaring her nostrils, dancing and acting silly.

“Guess what just came? You’re going to get that in about a month,” he sang as he flashed the ring on the screen. “Saved three months like they told me to. In and out of that store for a week or two.”

In another post, Denning prompted followers to swipe right to see Montgomery’s ring finger and added #shesaidyes.

Montgomery, who has been dating Denning for more than two years, wrote that he was her “best friend forever.”