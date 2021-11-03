Shy Carter Makes Music for ‘The Rest of Us’ on New EP

Shy Carter was barely old enough to drive when he went into a recording studio and recorded his first song. Two decades later, he just released his first country EP.
In the middle years, he worked with Nelly, Kane Brown, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Billy Currington, Jennifer Lopez and Rob Thomas – but now it’s his turn in the spotlight.
“The Rest of Us,” available now, is an eight-song EP produced by David Garcia and packed with songs Carter co-wrote with some of the most successful names in country music.
Josh Kerr, Jessi Alexander, Nathan Chapman and James Slater are among his collaborators that helped bring “The Rest of Us” to life. Carter said he wrote specifically for his EP for two years and had thousands of songs to sift through when it was time to determine the tracklist. He chose tracks for their groove, emotion, fan reaction when he plays them live, and how they fit together as a package. But regardless of what songs he chose or how he sequenced his EP, “The Rest of Us” – the title track – was always the star.
“It stood out like crazy because it’s such a special song that I can always send it to someone or push play, and they cry when they hear it,” he said.