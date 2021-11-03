Randy Travis To Re-Release His “Old Time Christmas” Album On Nov. 19

"The beauty of Randy’s music is that he leaves a bit of himself in every song he sings," says his wife, Mary Davis

Hot on the heels of both re-releasing a deluxe edition of his 35-year-old debut album Storms Of Life, plus being named CMT’s Artist Of A Lifetime, Randy Travis will be re-releasing his 1989 album Old Time Christmas, a remastered collection of holiday music — with notable tracks added from his musical vaults — on Nov. 19.

The album was certified Gold by the RIAA and is the first Christmas record Travis released after he received CMA Song of the Year honors for “On the Other Hand” in 1986 and “Forever and Ever Amen” in 1987. In addition to the album release, Travis will celebrate his 35th Anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a special appearance on Dec. 11. The Opry’s lineup for that evening’s show includes Jon Pardi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, and Don Schlitz, with more to be announced.

Upon the original’s release in 1989, the Chicago Tribune’s Jack Hurst noted, “[Old Time Christmas] is highlighted by an exceptional version of ’God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ and other fine familiar cuts as ’Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,’ and ’Pretty Paper.’ This should be a welcome present for the millions of Travis fanatics.”

Regarding how Travis recorded his hits, his wife Mary Davis noted the following to CMT, a notion that’s quite apparent in the original and still applies to the deluxe, remastered version of his 1989 release:

“The beauty of Randy’s music is that he leaves a bit of himself in every song he sings because he always puts his heart and soul into it. It’s easy to believe a song when it’s performed and recorded like that.”

An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. Old Time Christmas (2021 Remaster)

2. Winter Wonderland (2021 Remaster)

3. Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (2021 Remaster)

4. White Christmas Makes Me Blue (2021 Remaster)

5. Santa Claus is Coming to Town (2021 Remaster)

6. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (2021 Remaster)

7. Pretty Paper (2021 Remaster)

8. Oh, What a Silent Night (2021 Remaster)

9. How Do I Wrap My Heart Up for Christmas (2021 Remaster)

10. The Christmas Song (2021 Remaster)

11. Little Toy Trains (From The Vault)

12. There’s a New Kid In Town (From The Vault)

13. White Christmas (From The Vault)