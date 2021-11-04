Love Mickey Guyton’s Outfits? Now You Can Rent Them!

Items from Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton’s closet have dropped on Wardrobe, a borrowing service that offers affordable access to luxury and vintage clothing.

Items available for rental from the service include a Diarrablu caftan from the “What Are You Gonna Tell Her” vocalist’s appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, Sabina Musayev dress from her 2021 Rose Bowl Parade performance, Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots from Cardi B’s Facebook program Cardi Tries, and the L’Academie shirt dress she was wearing when she found out she was a first-time Grammy-nominee for “Black Like Me.” A press release notes that “each item is distinctly tied to Mickey’s life, music and experiences.”

“I get asked all the time what I’m wearing so, I love that I’m able to share some of my favorite pieces, whether from a music video, TV performance, or photoshoot on Wardrobe,” Guyton adds. “I love finding unique pieces and making them my own – I can’t wait to see how other people style these outfits and pieces and make their own memories.”

Rent items from Guyton’s star-making moments via clicking here.

As for other Guyton news, she was interviewed for Rolling Stone alongside Miley Cyrus for the magazine’s “Musicians on Musicians” series. In regards to Guyton’s breakout year, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and notable country progeny stated, “You’re opening a door and you want to let people in. You don’t want to be the best because you’re the only. One is the loneliest number. We need to be stronger together. Open the door, but open the ring, too.”