55th CMA Awards: Top 5 Collaborations To Watch For

In many forms and fashions, the CMA Awards on Nov. 10 will highlight the impact of country music’s duets over the last year. Yes, country music has always been a space — whether it’s Tammy Wynette and George Jones to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, and more — where superstars have joined forces for greater success. But in 2021, the year has seen charts, tours, and memorable moments dominated by headline pairings.

Here are five pairs sure to stand out on the live telecast, whether as nominees and/or performers.

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”