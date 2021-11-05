WATCH: Kane Brown Sings Duet With Sesame Street’s Elmo And Cookie Monster

</noscript> </div>

“There’s so many sports to try. You can hit a baseball, make it fly. In tennis, you serve a tennis ball. Skaters wear pads in case they fall. Peddle around on a bike. Play football, hut, hut hike. Swing a golf club, yelling fore. Shoot a soccer ball, score,” Brown sings.

“Sports, music, and monsters…it doesn’t get better than that! Thanks for having me Elmo. Check out the #NotTooLateShow on HBO Max tonight – Thursday, Nov. 4!” Brown told his fans via social media. “Can’t wait for King to watch,” he continued, noting that his year-old daughter, Kingsley, is a Sesame Street fan.

Brown’s currently on the mend while touring after twisting his ankle during a recent appearance in Memphis on his 35-date run. The singer was walking toward fans from the stage onto speakers, and Brown took a wrong step. He eventually fell off the stage, but a security guard broke his fall. Though in obvious pain, he recovered and continued the concert by stripping down some songs into acoustic versions to take a seat and rest himself after his unfortunate accident.

