WATCH: Kane Brown Sings Duet With Sesame Street’s Elmo And Cookie Monster

"Can't wait for [Kingsley] to watch," says the "Worldwide Beautiful" artist about his forthcoming appearance
Kane Brown’s love of athletics has now spread much further than touring all 29 NBA arenas on his Blessed & Free Tour. Where, exactly? Well, to the ABCs and 123s of Sesame Street, with a new duet, Sports!,” alongside Elmo and Cookie Monster.

