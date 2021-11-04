Who is Mallard on “The Masked Singer?”

“The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition.

There’s a country music question plaguing the internet – who is that duck?

“The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX, and pits a group of celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes against each other in a singing competition. No one – not even the judges – gets to know who is wearing the ensemble until the character is booted off the show.

This season, theories are flying about the identity of Mallard – an exquisitely outfitted man-sized duck. The show’s judges – Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke – have tossed out guesses ranging from Billy Ray Cyrus and Freddie Prinze, Jr. to Jon Bon Jovi, Jack Osbourne and Garth Brooks.

Throughout the season, Mallard has delivered “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich, “My House” by Flo Rida and “Play Something Country” by Brooks & Dunn.

It’s been revealed that Mallard has a best-selling book and platinum album, that Chris Pratt is among his best friends, and one of his first jobs was selling worms. He met his wife in the fourth grade and calls her a sweet glass of iced tea. He was a “human jukebox” on the school bus when he was a kid, and now his famous family gets in trouble with the media.

Regardless of the judges’ guesses, audience opinion lands squarely outside of the music world. Fans’ guesses span Hugh Jackman – based on Mallard’s elaborate costume reminiscent of Jackman’s character on “The Greatest Showman” – to Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame because of the obvious.

