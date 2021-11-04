Deana Carter Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Strawberry Wine’ with Famous Friends

Deana Carter’s ever-enduring “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” – home to her career smash “Strawberry Wine” – is 25 years old. To celebrate, Carter is releasing a 25th-anniversary edition of “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” that is out Nov. 5.

But this time, it isn’t just Carter doing the singing. Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill (on guitar) join Carter for “Strawberry Wine.” And, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, McBryde, and Gill jumped in on “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” Carter produced the new multi-artist songs herself.

The album was remastered from the original recording, and those songs, along with the new multi-artist bonus tracks, are on the anniversary of the CD. The digital deluxe version of the album includes 10 additional songs – seven of which have never been digital before.

Carter said she didn’t realize the impact of her album the first time she released it – she was just focused on telling the truth.

“I just knew it was the most honest record I could make,” Carter told CMT. “It was the culmination of all my experiences up to that point, which was one boyfriend from 14 to 22 years old and working every job I could get after college to pay my loans back. There was so much that went into the songwriting, the passion, and the emotion of it. Then when we brought in outside material, I wasn’t going to sing anything that wasn’t as real to me as my own experience. (Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison) just nailed that song. The way God worked it out, it was just meant for me to sing that song because it was my truth.”

These days, she knows that being a part of the ’90s anthem is “such a blessing” and “more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

Other noted hits from Carter’s “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” include “We Danced Anyway” (co-written by Berg and Randy Scruggs), “How Do I Get There” (co-written by Carter and Chris Farren), and “Count Me In” (co-written by Carter and Chuck Jones).

“Did I Shave My Legs for This?”

25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD + DIGITAL DELUXE

CD

1. “I’ve Loved Enough To Know”

2. “We Danced Anyway”

3. “Count Me In”

4. “If This Is Love”

5. “Love Ain’t Worth Making”

6. “Before We Ever Heard Goodbye”

7. “How Do I Get There”

8. “Strawberry Wine” (remastered original)

9. “That’s How You Know It’s Love”

10. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (remastered original)

11. “To The Other Side”

12. “Strawberry Wine” (2021 version)

13. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (2021 version)

DIGITAL DELUXE

1. “I’ve Loved Enough To Know”

2. “We Danced Anyway”

3. “Count Me In”

4. “If This Is Love”

5. “Love Ain’t Worth Making”

6. “Before We Ever Heard Goodbye”

7. “How Do I Get There”

8. “Strawberry Wine” (remastered original)

9. “That’s How You Know It’s Love”

10. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (remastered original)

11. “To The Other Side”

12. “Strawberry Wine” (2021 version)

13. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (2021 version)

14. “Angel Without A Prayer”

15. “Rita Valentine”

16. “I Can’t Shake You”**

17. “Are You Coming Home Today?”**

18. “Turn Those Wheels Around “**

19. “Graffiti Bridge”

20. “We Share a Wall”**

21. “Don’t Let Go”**

22. “Just What You Need”**

23. “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (alternate version)**