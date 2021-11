Though fall’s cool crisp air has finally arrived, Thomas Rhett just released “Slow Down Summer, his latest single. He promises it is the premiere single from his sixth studio album entitled Where We Started, expected in early 2022. Moreover, he’s offered that this is the first of two albums — also completing his “Country Again” record from 2021 with a “Side B” — that we will hear from the crooner with 18 career No. 1 hits next year.

“Slow Down Summer” is a string-laden ballad co-written by Rhett alongside his dad and new Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer, Rhett Akins, plus Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley.

“I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school,” Rhett explains via a press release. “I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work. I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn’t have to end.”

Insofar as “Slow Down Summer”’s potential has Rhett’s 19th chart-topper, the vocalist’s quote regarding working with his father from Nov. 1’s Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony sounds promising. “I have learned so much from you and will continue to learn from you. It’s mind-blowing that we get to work together as songwriters and we have such a blast doing it. I love you and tonight was so well deserved. Can’t wait to see what the next years bring your way.”