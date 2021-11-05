The Roundup: New Music From Mickey Guyton, Tenille Townes, Priscilla Block, And More

</noscript> </div>

Renee Blair – Downtowned Up

Regarding her debut album Seventeen — on which “Downtowned Up” is a single, Renee Blair notes via a press release, “I would describe this album as a peek under the hood of my life. There isn’t one song I haven’t lived. I share the good and the bad, my fears, mistakes, and all the love I’ve experienced. I grew up in St. Louis, obsessed with Nelly and Shania Twain at the same time, so I hope people can hear my influences on both ends of the musical spectrum.”

Listening to her cadence and hook on this one, both of these notions bear metaphorical fruit. The result is a delightful earworm about preparing for a night on the town downtown.

Madeline Edwards – Best Revenge For those who may feel that taking a Louisville Slugger to a cheating partner's headlights is a step too far, Madeline Edwards' debut country single "Best Revenge" is for you. Edwards is a veteran singer-songwriter and native Houstonian whose road to Music City involves detours through jazz and soul, which are apparent in this single. Notable here, too, is the lyrical choice of, "I could drown my tears in vodka sodas, try to find myself out in Arizona / but I've got new guys standing in line like I'm that new bar; out on the east side." Taking thoughts typically saved for bourbon whiskey on Broadway just fifteen minutes over the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge — but retaining an essence that remains pop-country — is notable. Marcus K. Dowling




