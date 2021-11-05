Gabby Barrett Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson In An Unexpected Way

Gabby Barrett just released "Pick Me Up," a song she wrote with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite from her "GOLDMINE (DELUXE)" that will be out Nov. 19.

Gabby Barrett is the most nominated female at the CMA Awards next week – and she might have the most unexpected set of influences.

Barrett, recently honored by CMT as one of its Artists of the Year, grew up singing in church. But Michael Jackson is the artist she listened to the most and still admires. She learned about Jackson’s music from her dad and said they listened to his albums so much that she’s not sure which songs were radio singles and which ones were album cuts.

“There was so much creativity there and so much difference in so many things he did that separated him from a lot of people,” she said Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “I just loved him in a lot of ways. I loved the style of music. There was just something special about him that grabbed me.”

