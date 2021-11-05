Baby Alert! Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and husband Austin Moody are Expecting Their First Child

John Wayne's grand daughter Jennifer Wayne is about to make him a great grandfather. See the baby's name!

There’s going to be a new little Runaway June this spring!

The trio’s Jennifer Wayne and her husband Austin Moody revealed they are expecting a daughter in April and they’ve already picked out a name – Lily Maria Moody.

“The doggies can’t wait to be big brothers!” Wayne told E! News.

Later, she posted a picture on social media of her pups holding a sign that reads: “Mom and Dad are getting me a human.”

Including the dogs in their baby announcement is fitting because it was dogs that brought them together. While they first met five years ago, they didn’t reconnect until last year. Moody found a dog on the freeway and sent a picture of it to Wayne’s bandmate Natalie Stovall. Stovall suggested he send the snap to Wayne, who rescues dogs.

“The rest is history,” Wayne said.

The couple was engaged Dec. 28, six months after they started dating. Then they got married less than two weeks later.

At the time, they told People they “couldn’t wait a second longer” to get married.