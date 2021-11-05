Priscilla Block Knows What It’s Like To Sit Alone – And It’s OK

Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” is still a Top 15 song at country radio, but that didn’t stop her from releasing her new teenage anthem, “Peaked in High School” today.
The song – a clever, updated female version of Toby Keith’s “How Do You Like Me Now?” — includes the lyrics:
Back when we were stuffing bras| Eighth-grade gossip in the halls| Then freshman year you called me fat at the pool| Spent sophomore skipping class| Then junior year you want it back| By senior year you were way too damn cool| Well, look who peaked in high school.