Priscilla Block Knows What It’s Like To Sit Alone – And It’s OK

</noscript> </div>

Block grew up listening to pop and rap music and notes that body positivity is a part of artists’ platforms in those genres. She notes that is missing from country music, and she hopes that being a curvy girl in the spotlight empowers girls of all sizes to embrace who they are and chase their dreams.

“Everyone was so beautiful,” she says. “God, I always wanted to look like Carrie Underwood, and that will never happen. You know? Like these legs will never look like hers. But I am excited that girls can look at me and be like, ’You know what? She didn’t have to become something she’s not to get where she’s at today.”

The message of “Peaked in High School” is what she wishes someone had told her.

At the end of the song, she sings:

“If you’re sitting all alone, I want you to know I was there, it got me here, and I’m thankful I didn’t peak in high school.”