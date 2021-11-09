CMT PREMIERE: The Dryes’ “Dolly Would” Is A Bold, Loving, Honky-Tonkin’ Party-Starter

</noscript> </div>

One trill of piano keys followed by loud handclaps is all you need to get a sense of the vibes and feel of The Dryes’ latest single, “Dolly Would.” Celebrating the timelessly relevant and iconic life of the country legend feels commonplace. However, via a blend of unique costuming and hook-driven flair, the husband and wife team of Katelyn and Derek Drye achieve success.

Seven years into their time in Music City have found the duo feeling on the cusp of greater success given the appeal of their 2018-released single “War,” which has amassed over five million streams on Spotify since its debut alone. However, they’re looking for more with their newest track. “Last time I checked, this is country music, and you’re meant to put your heart and soul into it,” croons Katelyn Drye in an outdoor, onstage party setting, while also giving praise to the “five foot nothin’ shoulders I’m standing on.”

“When we think of Dolly, we think of boldness, love for all people, country music, rhinestones, and appreciation of where you come from, says Katelyn Drye. “I took all my favorite Dolly looks from the years and let the stylist have fun with it – adding my flare to it! We had the best time with the team making our vision for the song come to life,” she adds.

Even deeper, she continues, “We all are working towards something. We are all dreamers. I hope that when women, men, and kids watch this, they see that confidence comes from being who you are, and Dolly does this unapologetically.”