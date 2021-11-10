CMT VIDEO PREMIERE: Blake Shelton’s “Come Back As A Country Boy” Could Be His “Hottest” Video Ever

</noscript> </div>

Were you ready to see Blake Shelton potentially in flames?!?!? “I think it’s going to be my new superhero power,” jokes the country superstar about the special effects involved in the making of his new clip for “Come Back As A Country Boy,” which, as he notes, is an adventure that “literally starts in outer space.” However, the “Austin” vocalist continues, cautioning that what you see in the video isn’t exactly what happened. “There are some special effects in the video so I was waiting weeks for those to get done so it was cool to see how realistic the flames looked as I climbed out of the fire.”

“We shot this in the country, over two days, on my ranch in Oklahoma. It’s got a bonfire, my truck, and my dog. It’s me being a country boy in my favorite place on Earth,” Shelton continues. “I remember it was hot and between that and the bonfire, I think I sweated off one of my double chins,” jokes the co-host of The Voice.

The clip’s directed by award-winning and legendary director Sophie Muller. Muller’s worked with Shelton before on clips for his 2019 single “Hell Right,” as well as his 2018 duet with now-wife Gwen Stefani for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” As far as Stefani is concerned, that’s where Muller’s connection with the star-powered couple may be the strongest. Amongst her numerous achievements, she counts a Best Group Video award at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards for Stefani-fronted No Doubt’s single “Don’t Speak.” “Sophie Muller is one of my most talented friends, noted the singer in a 2002 interview. “She is driven by creativity and the love for what she does, and as a result, she never compromises.”