Kevin Costner shares thoughts on ‘Yellowstone,’ music and Tim and Faith

Kevin Costner returned to living rooms this weekend in the Season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network. But a few days ago, he was in Nashville to play Ryman Auditorium and chatted with Cody Alan for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown.

While Costner is a musician, he says he never insists his music is used on the show.

“That wouldn’t seem right to me,” Costner said. “We just play, and I let (creator) Taylor (Sheridan) and the music supervisors … you know, you want to let the cream get to the top. I can submit something, and I haven’t really used songs that I sang on. I feel like I would be making some kind of violation if it was me singing.”

Costner has led a dual career as a singer/songwriter for years. His band’s latest album, “Tales From Yellowstone,” includes songs written from the perspective of Costner’s character, John Dutton, the forceful head of the Dutton family.

He thinks the popular series works because Sheridan “really tapped into something” in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains.

“Occasionally, something you do just catches wind, and it just really flies,” Costner said. “It’s the same mountains and the same valley Lewis and Clark went down. That’s where we’re working every day, and I think when you (have) the image of running horses and mountains, it just seemed like they’re going to go forever. And the weather is a part of all of it and the trees. When you get that backdrop, and for him to then find these storylines, it’s been a strong mix. I think people are catching on to it and enjoying are enjoying my dysfunctional family.”

Costner’s onscreen family is about to get a lot larger when Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” arrives on Paramount Network Dec. 19. But don’t ask him what happens next because he doesn’t know.

“Well, they’re both great,” he said. “I’m like everybody else. I’m not sure what’s coming, so I’m excited to see it just like everyone else.”