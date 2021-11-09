Elle King Prefers Country To Rock-N-Roll, Loves The Genre’s “Fun” Atmosphere

Though considered by many a rock-to-country crossover, stories like the one Miranda Lambert tells may have Elle King reconsidering which genre she calls her primary recording home.

“We’ve never actually gotten to get drunk and not want to go home together because she got pregnant. So, this CMAs we’re sitting together, and I think this is the first time that we get to live out our song together on a night. So, I’m very excited about that,” says Miranda Lambert to Country Now about sitting next to her collaboration partner Elle King, with whom the vocalist is nominated for Musical Event of the Year for their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” at the 2021 CMA Awards.



