Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Could Be Country’s Most Heartwarming No.1 Story, Ever

The veteran crooner is a married father of six who nabbed his first No. 1 hit in his 40s.

Walker Hayes, 41, has been a known and respected country music artist for nearly a third of his life. However, the story of his chart-topping success is made that much sweeter when you consider the bullet points of his story in the period before reaching the top of Mediabase and Billboard’s Country chart with his single “Fancy Like.”

– Parent of six children, with wife, Laney, and their seventh child died hours after her birth on June 6, 2018

– Recovered from an addiction to alcohol

– Dropped from two separate labels in 12 years, and before signing to Monument Records in 2017, worked a “humbling,” graveyard, 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Costco to make ends meet

– Approached his eventual label boss at Monument Records, Shane McAnally, at a Smoothie King, with interest in a label deal

– Recorded his self-produced, 2016, 8Tracks (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2) EP while working in a tool shed behind his publisher’s Music Row office

Most often, when aspiring creators refer to Music City as a “10-year town,” it’s a story complete with low-paying jobs and high-flung aspirations. However, for Hayes, the tale is a bit more harrowing than that.

“When you get beat up by Nashville, people vanish,” he told the Washington Post in 2017. “It was lonely there for a little while.”

The loneliness inspired lyrics like “The sky ain’t falling/It’s just the roof of my car,” from 20187-released “Lela’s Stars,” culled from the experience of the upholstered roof of Hayes’ car caving in on him, and the thumbtacks he borrowed from his young daughter to fix the issue looking like a constellation briefly.