BlackHawk Works to Keep Trio Alive in Honor of Late Member, Will Celebrate 30 Years

BlackHawk is known for hit songs including “Goodbye Says It All” and “Every Once In A While.”
The trio’s harmonies made them a favorite in the 1990s on country radio, and fans devoured their videos on CMT.
Then member Van Stephenson was diagnosed with melanoma and left the group in 2000. Before he died a year later, his fellow trio member Henry Paul promised to keep the group alive for him and committed to raising money to help find a cure for cancer.
Paul said the band has donated $400,000 to Vanderbilt’s Ingram Cancer Center and $100,000 to MusiCares. As for keeping BlackHawk alive, the band turns 30 next year.