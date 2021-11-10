55th CMA Awards: Who Won?

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the most nominated ahead of the 55th CMA Awards, but can they pull off the most wins? See the winners list!

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the leading nominees at the 55th CMA Awards, which will air live 7 p.m. CT Wednesday from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Hosted by Luke Bryan, the award show’s other leading nominees include Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young.

The 55th CMA Awards performers encompass many nominees and Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson, the latter of which will honor Aretha Franklin.

To keep tabs on who is winning, follow our running list. Look for winners’ names in bold. Some of them have already been announced!

55th CMA Awards winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Miranda Lambert

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

• “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Buckley Miller

• “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

• 29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

• Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

• Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

• Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

• “Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

• “The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

• “Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

• “One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

• “Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Gabby Barrett

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Dierks Bentley

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

• “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

• “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

• “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock

• “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

• “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

• Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

• Aaron Sterling, Drums

• Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

• Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

• “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

• “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

• “Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

• “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

• “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Allen

• Ingrid Andress

• Gabby Barrett

• Mickey Guyton

• HARDY

“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

Weekly National

• “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

• “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One (WINNER)

• “Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

• “The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia

• “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks

Daily National

• “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks

• “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks

• “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks (WINNER)

• “The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One

• “The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

• “Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

• “Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz. (WINNER)

• “Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

• “The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas

• “Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Large Market

• “Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

• “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

• “Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

• “Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. (WINNER)

• “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

• “Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

• “Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

• “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

• “Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn. (WINNER)

• “Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

• “Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

• “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

• “KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.

• “Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.

• “Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. (WINNER)

“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

• KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

• KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

• KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo. (WINNER)

• WNSH – New York City, N.Y.

• WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

• WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

• WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.

• WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

• WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

• WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

• WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio (WINNER)

Medium Market

• KATM – Modesto, Calif.

• KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

• KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif. (WINNER)

• WQMX – Akron, Ohio

• WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

• KCLR – Columbia, Mo. (WINNER)

• KTTS – Springfield, Mo.

• WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

• WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

• WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

• WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.