55th CMA Awards: Brothers Osborne Have a Message – “Love Wins” and So Do They

T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne wishes his “younger me could see me now.”

Brothers Osborne won Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards – their fourth win in the category. T.J. Osborne kissed his boyfriend on camera on his way to the stage – an unprecedented moment in country music. He bravely came out early this year, becoming the first country artist at the peak of his career to do so.

“Oh my God, I tell you every time we’ve won this award it has never ever ceased to be extremely shocking,” T.J. Osborne said from the stage. Honestly, it is so incredible to be here. Thanks to everyone who voted for us. It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a year for us in so many ways – especially for me emotionally. To have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight.”

John Osborne added: “We love this genre. We love the people. We love all of you so much. It’s an honor to know all of you. Give this boy a round of applause.”

Brothers Osborne delivered an emotional version of their song “Younger Me” later in the show. Before he sang, T.J. Osborne explained: “For many years, I watched this show year after year, and I always thought how incredible it would be to be up here on this stage. There were so many hurdles for me, and I truthfully felt it would never be possible because of my sexuality. I just wish, I wish my younger me could see me now.”