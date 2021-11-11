Luke Combs: the Story Behind New Song “Doin’ This”

A decade ago, Luke Combs lived in a small apartment above a strip mall in Boone, North Carolina.
He jokes that 208 Faculty Street, Apartment 3, is where “the dreams came true.”
Combs was in college and spent his nights working as a bouncer in the bar below his apartment. He wanted a promotion from working the door to playing the stage. Combs auditioned with a mop in his hand for the bar owner after last call.
He got the gig.
So, when Combs sings “I’d still be doin’ this if I wasn’t doin’ this” in his new song – he knows it’s true because he already did it.
Combs unveiled his ode to performing minutes before winning Entertainer of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards Wednesday.
Lyrics include: Someone asked me once in an interview|What was growing up like?|Where’d you go to school?|And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?|I’d be drivin’ my first car, an old worn-out Dodge| Tryin’ to make rent with a dead-end job, just makin’ due|With tips in a jar, my guitar, and an old barstool.