Scotty McCreery Hopes George Strait Likes His New ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery doesn’t know if George Strait has heard his clever ode to Strait’s songs “Damn Strait.” Still, he’s thrilled it’s his fastest climbing song on country radio charts since “Love You This Big” immediately following his “American Idol” win a decade ago.
“He’s the King of Country Music,” McCreery said. “Hopefully, he enjoys this one if he hears it because I sure love singing it. It’s an ode to him all about (his) classic country heartbreak songs. I’m sure he’s heard tribute songs before. For me, what’s not to love? He’s the King. I sure hope he likes it.”
