The Roundup: New Music From Randy Travis, Amanda Shires, Carrie Underwood, And More

Carrie Underwood – Stretchy Pants

Whether she had her own line of yoga pants or not, Carrie Underwood was likely already well aware of the desires we all have to wear loose-fitting clothing at the holiday meal table. Regarding the track — and its proceeds — she noted via a press release, “[“Stretchy Pants” is meant to] bring a lot of fun and joy to people. But I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about Brad [Paisley] and [his wife] Kim’s charity, The Store, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!”