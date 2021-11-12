Music

Carrie Underwood Touts ‘Stretchy Pants’ in Surprise New Holiday Song

Carrie Underwood will donate a portion of the proceeds from "Stretchy Pants" to The Store to help ensure that everyone has enough food to need stretchy pants.
Even fitness maven Carrie Underwood appreciates an elastic waistband during the holidays – so much so that she wrote a song about it.

Underwood surprised fans on Friday with her new holiday song “Stretchy Pants,” a comedic tune that she penned with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano.

A portion of the proceeds from streaming and downloads of “Stretchy Pants” will be donated to The Store, the Nashville-based organization co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley that provides free shopping for qualified families.

