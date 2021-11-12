Even fitness maven Carrie Underwood appreciates an elastic waistband during the holidays – so much so that she wrote a song about it.
Underwood surprised fans on Friday with her new holiday song “Stretchy Pants,” a comedic tune that she penned with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano.
A portion of the proceeds from streaming and downloads of “Stretchy Pants” will be donated to The Store, the Nashville-based organization co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley that provides free shopping for qualified families.
