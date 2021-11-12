Carrie Underwood will donate a portion of the proceeds from "Stretchy Pants" to The Store to help ensure that everyone has enough food to need stretchy pants.

Even fitness maven Carrie Underwood appreciates an elastic waistband during the holidays – so much so that she wrote a song about it.

Underwood surprised fans on Friday with her new holiday song “Stretchy Pants,” a comedic tune that she penned with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano.

A portion of the proceeds from streaming and downloads of “Stretchy Pants” will be donated to The Store, the Nashville-based organization co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley that provides free shopping for qualified families.



“People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance,” Underwood said in a statement. “There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends.” The festive ditty came about when Underwood and her co-writers were writing songs more serious holiday songs. Underwood said they took a “fun detour and just had the best time writing this song.” “We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people,” Underwood explained. “I immediately thought about Brad and Kim’s charity, The Store, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



