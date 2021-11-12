Brittney Spencer Covers Shania Twain on ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

Fresh off her stirring performance with Mickey Guyton and Madeline Edwards on the 55th CMA awards, Brittney Spencer hopped over to CMT to relax around the campfire.
Spencer joined CMT Digital’s much-acclaimed original series “CMT Campfire Sessions” this week to deliver some stripped-down versions of her favorite songs — including her new single “Sober & Skinny.”
“I love CMT, and then in the end, what they’ve done for ‘Sober & Skinny’ has blown my mind,” Spencer said. “Being in the Next Women of Country Class of 2021 has been so exciting and so fulfilling. ‘Campfire Sessions’ was a no-brainer for me.”