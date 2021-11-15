CMT REWIND: Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” And The Profound Power Of Story Songs

</noscript> </div>

“The Gambler” wasn’t a sudden aberration in Rogers’ legendary career, though. Back when he was the lead singer of rock and roll, R&B, folk, and country band The First Edition, Rogers’ first mainstream smash came from a cover of Waylon Jennings’ Vietnam veteran heartbreak tale as a song, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.” The song was a Top-40 American country hit but crossed over as a Top 10 Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and a global smash.

Fast-forward to 1978, and Kenny Rogers was five years past The First Edition and in the midst of a solo career that, following 1977’s “Lucille,” was finally starting to catch steam. However, songs from his follow-up albums Daytime Friends and Love or Something Like It had yielded a similar level of a country-to-crossover splash.

Kenny Rogers was 40 years old when he recorded “The Gambler.” It wasn’t necessarily a part of an album cycle for a now-graying performer many deemed just past his prime. Songwriter Don Schlitz wrote the song in August 1976 while on a shift as a computer operator.

“I wrote most of it in my head,” he tells American Songwriter. I thought it was an interesting story, but it was a throwaway. So I spent about six weeks trying to figure out what was gonna happen after the chorus. I finally settled on the eight lines of the last verse,” Schlitz continues. He also adds that this included what he calls his “[French short story writer] ‘Guy de Maupassant’ ending,” wherein the story has no real conclusion, and it’s assumed the gambler dies.