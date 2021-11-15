CMT REWIND: Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” And The Profound Power Of Story Songs

VIDEO
Before Rogers sang “The Gambler,” other country veterans who were well aware of the potential power of a story song gave an attempt at singing it. Notably, Bobby Bare and Johnny Cash — whose roots in the genre extended back a quarter-century, sang it. However, because the song lacks a definitive conclusion, imparting definitive energy on the song is difficult. Is there joy for “The Gambler” when he folds ’em and walks away? Or is it a melancholic anthem tied in the moroseness of the moment? Both Bare and Cash’s versions are more recitations of the lyrics and lack a certain verve. However, something in Kenny Rogers’ creative DNA allowed him to take the song to the next level and create his signature tune.
If anything, Kenny Rogers’ youthful obsession with soul stars like Sam Cooke informed his career with a constant erring towards wanting to infuse all of his reads of lyrics with soul and gravitas. Thus, for “The Gambler,” Rogers’ ability to tell the story of the song’s protagonist with a level of resolute, gruff honesty created the protagonist as something of a three-dimensional character — something that artists like Bare and Cash did not accomplish. Thus, while their versions of “The Gambler” were not so successful, Kenny Rogers’ version of “The Gambler” was a No. 1 country hit that crossed over into the Hot 100 in the top 20. Moreover, it won him the 1980 Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.
Moreover, the song took Rogers’ initial dabbling in the film industry to another level of impact. Before 1978, Rogers had started hosting variety show-style made-for-TV specials with CBS. However, given the song’s massive success and broad appeal, Kragen & Company, who had earlier produced Rogers’ CBS TV specials, decided to shoot a feature-style film on 35mm film in the midst of hot springs, streams, fumaroles, natural gas seeps, and volcanic domes in Northern New Mexico. If ever wanting proof of how profoundly a story song can connect to a producer’s dramatic imagination, take a look at CBS’ 1980-debuted film take on “The Gambler.” Kenny Rogers’ first starring role certainly does everything to establish him as a music-to-move superstar worthy of awareness.
When the film was broadcast on CBS, it achieved the highest rating of any TV movie shown in two years on the network. Plus, it received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Special and Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special. As well, its success spawned four made-for-TV film sequels that aired over the course of 15 years.
Regarding serendipitously finding the song and its success and impact upon his career, Rogers noted the following to Rolling Stone in 2014: [“The Gambler”] was a career-building song. Don Schlitz wrote it, and what’s funny is that he’s never been a gambler. In fact, the song’s not about gambling; it’s a metaphor for life and picking yourself up. He just happened to hear that line when he was walking down the street one day, and it stuck with him. It was brilliant.”