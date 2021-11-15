Music

CMT REWIND: Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” And The Profound Power Of Story Songs

"The song’s not about gambling; it’s a metaphor for life," says the iconic country superstar
49m ago

One of the goals of great songwriting is to write songs that are so compelling that the listener can see the song’s plot unfold, like a movie, in their mind’s eye. For country icon Kenny Rogers, not only is his best-known signature song — 1978-released “The Gambler” — a story song that eventually became a feature film, but it’s also proof of the staying power of truly gripping stories in music.

