Breland Wants to be a ‘Cultural Bridge,’ Says He’s Here to ‘Bring Light’

Hybrid country artist Breland is featured on songs with Hardy and Dierks Bentley, Blanco Brown and Nelly and on “Throw it Back” with Keith Urban.
Breland grew up in New Jersey, and his parents are ministers who met in a church choir. While he’s only been a country artist in Nashville for a couple of years, Breland said it’s the years he spent building a music career in Washington D.C. and Atlanta along with his experience working in gospel, hip hop and R&B that attracts people to work with him.
“I want to be a cultural and musical bridge between genres,” Breland explained. “It’s why I’ve positioned myself the way that I have. The different collaborations give me an opportunity to express myself in different ways and also bring new people into the format. I don’t think anything happens by accident. I think the reason I’m here is to bring light to the world. I don’t have that light on my own. That light comes from God.”