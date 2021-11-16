Yellowstone Episode Playlist Roundup: Which Of John Prine’s Classics Was This Week’s Highlight?

The third episode of Season 4 of Yellowstone paid tribute to the legacy of John Prine, the iconic singer-songwriter who passed away in 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. The folk icon’s “Caravan of Fool” — from his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness — played as the end credits also included a Prine-honoring title card.

Episode three — like the season’s first episode — continues a trend with this season’s episodes honoring those directly or indirectly related to the program. For example, episode 1 was a tribute to the show’s deceased sound editor Alan Robert Murray and award-winning rancher and Yellowstone technical assistant Milt Bradford.