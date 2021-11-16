High Valley Thrives Despite Member Loss, Works Toward Bullseye

Brad Rempel of country group High Valley thinks of each album as a bullseye.
The center is the band’s distinct sound that Rempel loves most to create.
“I feel the most natural, and that High Valley is what it should be when I’m writing a very old school bluegrassy melody,” Rempel said. “Then my co-writers run with it and say, ‘Let’s make this a European soccer stadium anthem.’ Then we meet somewhere in the middle of those two worlds.”
High Valley recently released two such songs – “Whatever It Takes” (Jon Nite, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel) and “Never Not” (Ben West, Matt Willis, Brad Rempel).