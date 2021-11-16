Music

High Valley Thrives Despite Member Loss, Works Toward Bullseye

High Valley releases two new songs and plans for the future.
by 32m ago

Brad Rempel of country group High Valley thinks of each album as a bullseye.

The center is the band’s distinct sound that Rempel loves most to create.

“I feel the most natural, and that High Valley is what it should be when I’m writing a very old school bluegrassy melody,” Rempel said. “Then my co-writers run with it and say, ‘Let’s make this a European soccer stadium anthem.’ Then we meet somewhere in the middle of those two worlds.”

High Valley recently released two such songs – “Whatever It Takes” (Jon Nite, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel) and “Never Not” (Ben West, Matt Willis, Brad Rempel).

Embedded from www.youtube.com.