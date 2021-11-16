Kelsea Ballerini Shares Teenage Battle with Bulimia

Kelsea Ballerini is happy and healthy now, but the country singer admits that hasn’t always been the case. In her new book of poetry, “Feel Your Way Through,” which is out now, Ballerini said she suffered from an eating disorder in high school.
“My parents had just gotten divorced, and I think for me, it was a source of control,” Ballerini told People.
Ballerini addresses her struggle in her poem “Kangaroo,” that details being picked on in high school. The teenage bully exacerbated her battle with bulimia, diet pills and excessive workouts. She got help at 18, but Ballerini said her relationship with her body is a never-ending journey.